Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Jhonny Pereda will pick up a start behind the plate in Langeliers' stead as the Athletics close out their season-opening series with a day game. While starting in the first three games of the series, Langeliers went 2-for-11 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
