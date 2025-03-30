Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Jhonny Pereda will pick up a start behind the plate in Langeliers' stead as the Athletics close out their season-opening series with a day game. While starting in the first three games of the series, Langeliers went 2-for-11 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

More News