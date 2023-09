Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against Houston in a 4-0 win Monday.

Langeliers was the only Oakland batter to notch multiple hits in the contest, and his seventh-inning solo shot put the team up 3-0. The backstop has gone deep twice in his past three games and is up to 18 homers on the season. He's tied for eighth in that category among MLB catchers.