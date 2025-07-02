Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Grabbing seat in series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays.
Langeliers hit home runs Monday and Tuesday in his first two games back from the injured list and will receive a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Austin Wynns will start at catcher and bat sixth for the Athletics.
