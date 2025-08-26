Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Langeliers took a tiring Tarik Skubal deep in the seventh inning to put the Athletics ahead for good. Over his last 14 games, Langeliers has launched seven homers and added 16 RBI while batting .226 (14-for-62). The catcher is up to 29 homers, 65 RBI, 58 runs scored, 22 doubles, five stolen bases and a .262/.308/.544 slash line through 100 contests this season, and he serves as the Athletics' leadoff hitter against southpaws.