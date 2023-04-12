Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.

Langeliers gave Oakland a 7-3 lead with a three-run homer off Austin Voth in the fifth inning. The backstop has now gone deep twice in 2023 while driving in four runs along with a .222/.263/.389 slash over 36 at-bats in 10 games.