Langeliers went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run in a 19-8 victory versus the Orioles on Saturday.

Langeliers piled on to a decimation of Baltimore's pitching with a two-run shot to left field in the third inning that gave gave Oakland a 12-0 lead. The backstop had previously notched an RBI single in the second frame. Langeliers has gone deep in two straight contests and in four of his past 10. He leads MLB catchers with 17 long balls on the campaign.