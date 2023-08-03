Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Langeliers' third-inning blast helped the Athletics avoid getting shut out, but that was the only bright spot in the contest. The catcher snapped his 16-game homer drought with the blast, his 11th of the season. He's maintained a .203/.268/.373 slash line with 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, a stolen base, 14 doubles and three triples over 92 contests in his first full major-league season.