Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a triple, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Langeliers' 420-foot shot to left center with Kyle McCann and Lawrence Butler aboard in the eighth inning certainly wasn't necessary for the red-hot Athletics' victory, but it still had a bit of extra significance since it pushed Oakland's tally to 20 runs on the afternoon. Langeliers needed a prolific effort at the plate like Saturday's in the worst way, considering he'd come into the day with a .165/.222/.381 slash line. The three-bagger was also Langeliers' first of the season after he legged out four triples a year ago, and despite his significant struggles with batting average and on-base percentage, he's now knocked 11 of his 19 hits on the season for extra bases.