Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in three-hit effort

Langeliers went 3-for-7 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 15-14 loss to Milwaukee.

Langeliers sent the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning from Kyle Harrison way over the left-field wall for a solo homer. While he didn't join teammates Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom in the two-homer club Monday, Langeliers added two singles to record his sixth three-hit performance of the campaign. The 28-year-old has been one of the best offensive catchers in MLB this season, slashing .285/.349/.542 with 17 homers, 13 doubles, 35 RBI, 43 runs and a stolen base across 60 games.