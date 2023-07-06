Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Langeliers extended Oakland's lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Eduardo Rodriguez. The 25-year-old Langeliers is now 6-for-17 (.353) over his last five games following an 0-for-9 stretch. The Oakland backstop is now slashing .208/.269/.369 with 10 homers, 33 RBI and 29 runs scored through 284 plate appearances this season.