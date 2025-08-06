Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homes thrice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers went 5-for-6 with three homers and four runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Langeliers posted a historic night at the plate in his first career start in the leadoff spot. He started things off with a leadoff home run before homering again in the fifth and seventh innings. Langeliers became the fifth catcher in MLB history to hit 20-plus homers in three of his first four seasons. He now has 10 home runs since coming back from the All-Star break, which is tied with Kyle Schwarber for the most in baseball.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Clubs homer in win•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Goes yard again•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Homers in third straight•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Launches 15th homer of 2025•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Smacks homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: On fire to begin second half•