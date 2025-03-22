Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a home run in Friday's spring training win over Kansas City. He's hitting .316 (12-for-38) with two home runs this spring.
Langeliers is set to return as the starting catcher and could improve upon the 29 home runs and .738 OPS he posted last season with the move to a new more hitter-friendly home park.
