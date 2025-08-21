Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Langeliers had started every game at either catcher or designated hitter since the All-Star break, so he'll get a well overdue day off as the Athletics close out their series in Minnesota. Willie MacIver will receive a turn behind the dish Thursday.
