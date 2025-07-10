Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Atlanta.
Langeliers will retreat to the bench Thursday after going 1-for-8 during the first two games of the series. Austin Wynns will take his place behind the plate and bat seventh.
