Langeliers (knee) went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Langeliers returned to game action for the first time since undergoing a meniscectomy on his right knee July 28, picking up a pair of hits. He slotted in at designated hitter and is expected to remain in that role for the remainder of the season, keeping Jonah Heim and Brian Serven as the tandem behind the plate for the Athletics even once Langeliers is activated. Before hitting the shelf, the 28-year-old slashed .263/.332/.497 with 23 homers, 51 RBI, 55 runs and two stolen bases in 93 games.