Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Langeliers' seventh-inning, 412-foot shot to center closed the Athletics' deficit to 3-2, which would turn out to be the final score. It was the 16th homer across 75 games -- and third in the last nine -- for Langeliers, who appears very likely to surpass the career-best 22 he slugged last season if he's able to avoid any extended absences.