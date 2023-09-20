Langeliers went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Langeliers drove home the Athletics' first run of the night in the seventh inning with his timely three-bagger, which scored Aledmys Diaz. The 25-year-old has established a new personal best with four triples overall in 2023 after recording one during his first taste of the big leagues in 2022, and he's added 37 additional extra-base hits this season in the form of 17 doubles and 20 home runs. That's helped coax his slugging percentage over the .400 mark (.402), but a .202 average and .265 OBP have dragged down his slash line overall.