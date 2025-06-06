Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Lands on IL with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics placed Langeliers on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain.
Langeliers was removed in the middle of his at-bat in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Twins after tweaking his oblique. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the 27-year-old catcher could be facing a lengthy stint on the IL. The Athletics will turn to Willie MacIver and Jhonny Pereda to serve behind home plate for as long as Langeliers is on the shelf.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Departs mid at-bat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Smacks 10th homer of 2025•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Resting for day game•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Blasts homer in loss•