Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Lands on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Langeliers was away from the team for Sunday's matchup and will now miss the next 1-to-3 days after being placed on the paternity list. Austin Wynns is expected to handle the catching until Langeliers returns, though the Athletics also landed Jonah Heim in a trade from Atlanta on Monday, so Heim could factor into the mix if he's elevated to the big-league roster.
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