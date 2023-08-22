Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Monday.
Langeliers connected for his 12th homer in style, launching a 456-foot to left center in the sixth inning to extend the Athletics lead to 4-2 at the time. The 25-year-old has a solid .280 average and .773 OPS over the 27 plate appearances covering his last seven games, but Monday marked his first time leaving the yard since Aug. 2.
