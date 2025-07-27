Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Langeliers smacked a home run for a second straight game, when he took Bennett Sousa deep to left-center field for a solo shot in the sixth. The 27-year-old backstop has been hot at the plate since the All-Star break, logging at least one hit in eight of his last nine games and going 14-for-35 (.400) with four home runs and 10 RBI over that span.