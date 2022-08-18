Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.
Langliers crushed an 0-2 curveball over the right field fence in the eighth inning for his first career home run. The rookie now has extra-base hits in each of his two starts this season as he has picked up right where he left off in Triple-A where he maintained a .510 slugging percentage. Oakland currently have one of the best hitting catchers in the majors in Sean Murphy, so Langliers figures to continue hitting as the DH or find his way into the lineup on Murphy's off days.
