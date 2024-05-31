Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in an extra-innings loss to the Rays on Thursday.

Langeliers' 406-foot shot to left center in the third with Miguel Andujar aboard erased a 3-2 deficit and served as his second time leaving the yard in the last four games. The 26-year-old backstop's propensity for hard contact continues to serve fantasy managers well and make up for some of his other offensive deficiencies, as Langeliers now carries a .768 OPS thanks to his 22 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs).