Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Langeliers' power has surged in September -- he hit six of his 22 homers this season during the month despite batting a meager .194 (14-for-72) over his last 23 games. The catcher's blast put the Athletics ahead for good Saturday. Langeliers is at a .205/.268/.413 slash line with 63 RBI, 52 runs scored, 19 doubles, four triples and three stolen bases through 135 contests in his first full major-league season.