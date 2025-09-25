Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Logs four more hits Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Langeliers went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored during the Athletics' 11-5 loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Langeliers maintained his hot streak at the plate by collecting four hits for a second consecutive game and combined with Nick Kurtz for seven of the Athletics' 12 hits in Thursday's loss. Langeliers' efforts over his last two games has improved his season-long ERA to .271 (over 514 plate appearances), but his stats after the All-Star break have been impressive, batting .319/.360/.646 with 19 home runs and 39 RBI over 55 games. The 27-year-old catcher will look to end the 2025 season on a high note during the Athletics' three-game weekend home series against the Royals.
