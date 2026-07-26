Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Moves to 10-day IL

The Athletics placed Langeliers on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The transaction is hardly a surprise after Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported the injury earlier Sunday morning, indicating that the catcher could miss the rest of the season. It's yet to be determined if Langeliers will undergo surgery, but in the likely event he does, he's expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Brian Serven was called up to take Langeliers' place on the active roster, while Jonah Heim is poised to step in as the Athletics' primary backstop.