Langeliers went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Langeliers laced a sixth-inning single that drove home Miguel Andujar and knotted the score at 2-2 at the time. The multi-hit effort was Langeliers' first since May 30, and it only served to push the backstop's average in June to a paltry .156 across 33 plate appearances. The poor first half of the month can largely be attributed to Langeliers' difficulties making consistent contact, as he sports a bloated 39.4 percent strikeout rate thus far this month.