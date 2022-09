Langeliers went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

The rookie's third-inning two-bagger plated Stephen Vogt to snap a 3-3 tie. Langeliers has been enjoying regular playing time behind the dish and at designated hitter but is still struggling to make consistent contact against big-league arms -- he's struck out at a massive 41.4 percent clip over 16 games during the month, and Thursday's multi-hit effort was his first since Sept. 1.