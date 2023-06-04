Langeliers went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

Langeliers' timely eighth-inning knock spared the Athletics from a shutout defeat and served as his second multi-hit effort in the last six games. The young backstop has already set new career bests in home runs (seven) and RBI (25) through his first 50 games, but his 29.1 percent strikeout rate and a drop in line-drive rate from last season's 22 percent to 15.7 percent is conspiring to keep his average and on-base percentage at an unpalatable .215 and .286, respectively.