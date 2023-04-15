Langeliers went 3-for-5 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 17-6 loss against the Mets.
Langeliers was a triple away from hitting the cycle, as the A's got blown out through no fault of his own. The catcher now has three home runs on the season, half of his total from the entirety of last year. The Portland native will look to continue hitting the ball well in efforts to establish himself as Oakland's long-term answer behind the dish.
