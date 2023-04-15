Langeliers is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Langeliers nearly hit for the cycle Friday versus New York, but he'll rest up Saturday with Carlos Perez taking a turn behind the plate and Brent Rooker handling DH duties.
