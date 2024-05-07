Langeliers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI against Miami on Saturday but is otherwise 0-for-10 over his past four contests. Kyle McCann will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Ross Stripling on Tuesday.
