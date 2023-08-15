Langeliers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at St. Louis.
Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's series opener and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in Oakland's past three games. Tyler Soderstrom will step in behind the plate to catch for Spenser Watkins.
