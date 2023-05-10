Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The young backstop had his most productive game of the season in terms of reaching safely, busting out of a 2-for-20 slump that had encompassed his last six games in the process. Langeliers raised his average and on-base percentage to .227 and .301, respectively, with the busy night at the plate, but he's now gone without an extra-base hit in seven straight contests.