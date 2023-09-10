Langeliers is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Rangers.
Langeliers started behind the plate in the first two games of the three-game weekend series and went 2-for-7 with a homer and a double. Tyler Soderstrom is handling the catching duties for the Athletics in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting day off•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sits down Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Smacks two-run homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Resting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Records third stolen base Friday•