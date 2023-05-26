Langeliers is absent from the lineup Friday against the Astros.
Carlos Perez will start at catcher and Brent Rooker will serve as the A's designated hitter. Langeliers has slashed just .169/.250/.254 with one home run over his last 80 plate appearances dating back to April 30.
