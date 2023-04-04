Langeliers isn't in Oakland's lineup Tuesday against the Guardians.
After starting 3-for-15 at the plate through Oakland's first four games, Langeliers will get the day off Tuesday. Carlos Perez will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
