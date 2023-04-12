Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Langeliers hit a three-run blast in the loss to Baltimore on Tuesday, but will get a chance to rest Wednesday afternoon against the Orioles. Carlos Perez will handle catching duties with Ken Waldichuk on the bump for the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Hits three-run homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Belts first homer•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Solid at plate in spring•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Crushes two homers•