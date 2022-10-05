Langeliers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season-finale versus the Angels.
Langeliers will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with four walks and two RBI while starting the first two games of the series. Sean Murphy will slide over to designated hitter while Stephen Vogt enters the lineup at catcher and bats fifth against the Angels.
