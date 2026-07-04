Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Out of Saturday's lineup

Langeliers (thumb) is not in the Athletics' Jason Burke of Roundtable.io against the Marlins on Saturday.

Langeliers injured his left thumb during Friday's game against Miami. The injury will keep him out of Saturday's lineup, so Jonah Heim will handle catching duties while Carlos Cortes serves as the designated hitter. Langeliers' thumb issue could be more serious than a day-to-day designation, given that the Athletics promoted catcher Brian Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Saturday's game.