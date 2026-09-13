Langeliers (knee) went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Saturday's 19-1 loss to the Mariners.

Langeliers plated the Athletics' lone run on a fielder's choice in the third inning. This was his first major-league game since July 24 after he worked his way back from a meniscectomy on his right knee. He will serve as the Athletics' primary designated hitter for the last two weeks of the season since the team doesn't need to push him to work behind the plate in a lost campaign. Langeliers is batting .264 with an .828 OPS, 23 home runs, 52 RBI, 55 runs scored, 19 doubles and two stolen bases over 94 games this season.