Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Phillies on Friday.

The backstop came through with two clutch knocks, driving home Miguel Andujar in the third and extending a one-run lead in the fifth with another single that plated Max Schuemann. Langeliers has now hit the 50-RBI mark for the season, and Friday's game was the sixth straight in which he's driven in at least one run. The 26-year-old has a trio of multi-hit efforts in that span, along with a .462 average with men on base.