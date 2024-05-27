Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Langeliers got to closer Josh Hader in the ninth, slugging a 411-foot shot to center for the Athletics' second and final run of the day. The blast was Langeliers' 11th of the season, and with 20 of his 34 extra-base hits now having gone for extra bases, the backstop boasts a .491 slugging percentage that helps make up for his paltry .214 average and .281 on-base percentage.