Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Langeliers got to closer Josh Hader in the ninth, slugging a 411-foot shot to center for the Athletics' second and final run of the day. The blast was Langeliers' 11th of the season, and with 20 of his 34 extra-base hits now having gone for extra bases, the backstop boasts a .491 slugging percentage that helps make up for his paltry .214 average and .281 on-base percentage.
More News
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Day off Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Notches first steal Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Belts 10th homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Shea Langeliers: Sitting Saturday•