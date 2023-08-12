Langeliers went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in a loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Langeliers posted the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics while also swiping his second base of the season. The 25-year-old has hit safely in five of his first seven starts of August, a stretch where he's partly offset a 24.0 percent strikeout rate by walking at a 12.0-percent clip.