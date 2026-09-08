Langeliers (knee) took batting practice Monday and is slated to run the bases Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Langeliers has made steady progress in his recovery from undergoing a meniscectomy on his right knee at the end of July. The Athletics are well out of the playoff race and don't need to push the 28-year-old, but his continued buildup in rehab leaves the door open for a late-season return to the active roster. Before hitting the shelf, the catcher slashed .263/.332/.497 with 23 homers, 51 RBI, 55 runs and two stolen bases in 93 games.