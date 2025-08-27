Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Langeliers wasn't able to lift another homer, but he logged his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 15 versus the Angels. The catcher has been sensational this month, batting .306 with 11 home runs and 22 RBI over 22 games in August. That surge has him up to a .266/.311/.547 slash line with 29 homers, 65 RBI, 60 runs scored, 23 doubles and five stolen bases through 101 contests on the year. He is on track for career-best numbers across the board in his third full major-league season.