Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Langeliers has homered four times over his last six games, a span in which he's gone 6-for-22 (.273). The power surge has helped him reach the 20-homer mark in his first full major-league season. The catcher has added 56 RBI, 48 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .206/.268/.407 slash line through 123 contests overall.