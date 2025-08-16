Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Langeliers led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer, and he added an RBI single in the eighth to help the Athletics secure their lead. His power has spiked in August with seven homers over his last 13 games, a span in which he's also batting .386 (22-for-57). The catcher has gone deep 25 times this season, putting him on pace to reach the 30-homer mark for the first time in his career. He's added 55 RBI, 53 runs scored, 21 doubles, five stolen bases and a .274/.320/.549 slash line across 92 contests in a breakout campaign.