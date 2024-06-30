Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Langeliers went 3-for-8 with a home run, an additional RBI and a steal while starting the first two games of the series but will head to the bench for Sunday's finale. Kyle McCann will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Luis Medina.
