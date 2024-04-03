Langeliers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Langeliers had started behind the plate in each of Oakland's last three games, so he'll presumably just be getting a breather Wednesday in a day game after a night game. Kyle McCann will handle the catching duties for the Athletics in the series finale.
